Chiefs’ report card vs. the Vikings: Finally, some passing marks for a home victory

KC Star of the Game





Tyreek Hill came up with a couple of fantastic grabs, but his most athletic play may have been his escort of Damien Williams on the latter’s team-record-tying 91-yard touchdown run.

Hill had five receptions for 127 yards and a 40-yard touchdown. He also came up with a 41-yard reception in the fourth quarter on the drive the resulted in the Chiefs’ game-tying field goal.

The Chiefs even had Hill back in punt return duty in the fourth quarter. And the threat of him breaking a return is why Vikings punter Britton Colquitt got off a 27-yard punt. Hill provided the hot route on the final snap before Harrison Butker’s 44-yard kick as time expired.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Reason to hope: The losing streak at Arrowhead ends at three.

Reason to mope: Ball security must become more of a priority. Mecole Hardman’s lost fumble on the Minnesota kickoff that opened the second half was a blow.

Next: The Chiefs visit the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Kickoff is noon.

Report card

Passing offense: B

Matt Moore started for the second straight game in place of Patrick Mahomes and gave the Chiefs another solid performance.

Moore was Alex Smith-ian in his game management with short, accurate throws and good decisions. The one time he really aired it out, Tyreek Hill ran under a deep ball and made a terrific catch for a 40-yard touchdown. Moore finished 25-of-35 for 275 yards and collected his first victory as a Chiefs starter.

If this was his last start in Mahomes’ stead, Moore filled in admirably. And Travis Kelce came up with a huge 17-yard reception on Kansas City’s final drive.

Passing defense: B

The Chiefs haven’t grabbed an interception since the Texans game. But the line got pressure on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins late in the game, giving the Chiefs a shot at victory. Cousins, who was so hot in October, threw three touchdown passes but couldn’t come big in the fourth quarter.

Rushing offense: A

Damien Williams matched the longest run from scrimmage in team history with his 91-yard scoring sprint in the third quarter. Once Williams got to the second level with the help of a great block by Mitchell Schwartz and made a move on Minnesota safety Anthony Harris, he was gone.

The only player on the field who could catch him was Tyreek Hill, who escorted Williams into the end zone. Jamaal Charles also had a 91-yard run, in a 2012 victory at New Orleans.

Rushing defense: A

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook entered the game leading the NFL in rushing, but the Chiefs were solid against him, holding him to 71 yards on the ground.

Special teams: C

For the second time this season, rookie return man Mecole Hardman lost a fumble on a kickoff to open the second half. The Chiefs have taken the second-half kickoff five times this season. Besides the two Hardman fumbles, they’ve punted three times.

Harrison Butker booted four field goals, the third a career-best-matching 54-yarder that gave pulled the Chiefs into a 23-23 tie with 2:30 remaining. The game-winner, from 44 yards, was true. Butker had one of the best games of his career.

Coaching: B

After an unsuccessful challenge last week against the Packers, Andy Reid was rewarded for his red flag Sunday, challenging a spot that awarded the Vikings a first down on their second series.

Replay showed the spot was too generous and the Vikings punted. The Chiefs had 10 players on the field on the fourth quarter, resulting in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Subscribe to Sports Pass: Only $30 If you already subscribe to The Kansas City Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 for the first year. It's your ticket to everything KC sports. SIGN UP