Mahomes dives into final preseason appearance with a solid performance against Niners

Patrick Mahomes tried to made his last play at Arrowhead until Sept. 22 really count.

Early in the second quarter, Mahomes took the snap on third-and-10 and scrambled backward. He left the pocket to elude the defense, spinning and back-peddling until he found an opening up the middle. Then he sprinted forward, ending his run with a head-first dive just past the 10-yard line.

Officially, it was an eight-yard gain, still shy of the first down. Unofficially, it covered about 40 yards and marked the end of his playing time until the regular season opens in Jacksonville.

When the next drive began a couple minutes later, Chad Henne was under center and Mahomes was wearing a visor on the sideline, where he remained throughout the rest of the Chiefs’ 27-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In his final tuneup of the preseason, Mahomes completed eight of 10 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown — and the eight-yard run.

In three preseason games, Mahomes played in five drives and completed 14 of 19 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. He also had three carries for 26 yards, including one slide and one dive.

That was about all the tuning up the reigning MVP needed in a slate of high-risk, no-reward games.

Playing into the second quarter — his longest outing of the preseason — Saturday night, Mahomes shook off the timing issues that troubled the first-team offense a week ago.

He capped off the first drive with a monster third-down completion to running back Damien Williams, who caught Mahomes’ pass on a wheel route and outran a slew of San Francisco defenders for a 62-yard touchdown.

On the next drive, Mahomes carved up the 49ers defense with completions of 8, 13 and 11 yards to Williams, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill, respectively. The quarterback completed his first eight attempts before an incompletion to rookie Darwin Thompson.

He also missed on the throw after that, this one intended for tight end Blake Bell.

That’s when, facing third-and-10, Mahomes took matters into his own hands and dove head-first to try for the first down.

He came up two yards short, though, and Harrison Butker finished the drive with a 25-yard field goal.

Though Mahomes wouldn’t return following that drive, the first-team offense continued to play through the second quarter. Henne worked behind the starting offensive line, which rotated a couple players at the guard spot.

Cam Erving, usually the versatile sixth-man of the line, started at left guard in place of Andrew Wylie. But Wylie came in on the second drive in place of starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Earlier in the week, coach Andy Reid said Wylie and Erving were both deserving of a starting job.

The running backs also rotated with the first-teamers. Damien Williams was the usual starter, but Darrel Williams was the next back to come in, followed by rookie Thompson. Veteran running back Carlos Hyde didn’t take the field until just less than four minutes remained in the third quarter.