Chiefs’ CEO Clark Hunt says team made right decision on Tyreek Hill

Chiefs fans go wild for Tyreek Hill as he signs autographs at training camp

Days after the edited audio of Tyreek Hill’s conversation with Crystal Espinal aired on local television, Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt told the media the team would the right decision at the right time regarding the future of their superstar wide receiver.

Following the team’s first full training camp practice Saturday in St. Joseph, Hunt affirmed that the team did just that.

“With it happening in the offseason, we were able to take the time for the NFL to conduct its investigation, for them to make a decision on his status,” Hunt said. “That allowed us to sit back and wait for the investigation to be closed.

“We were able to get some information from the league in terms of what they learned, and that put us in a position where we can make the decision to have him back on the team.”

In a decision announced July 19, the league decided not to suspend or fine Hill after a four-month investigation into a child abuse probe involving Hill and his ex-fiancee couldn’t prove the receiver violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Hunt said Saturday the team didn’t consider levying its own punishment after the league’s ruling.

“We really didn’t,” Hunt said. “We did ask him to stay away from the team this spring. And in a way, that was a penalty of its own sort. But we didn’t consider additional discipline beyond that.”

After the edited tape aired in April, Hunt said he was “deeply disturbed” by what he heard on the secret audio recording. After hearing all 11 minutes of the audio, Hunt said he stands by his previous statement. But, he said, hearing the full audio put some of Hill’s words in context.

“I thought there were some inappropriate language in that tape, and I’m sure Tyreek wishes he could have it back,” Hunt said.

Earlier this week, Hunt had a “good visit” with Hill as he returns to the team.

“It was a very frank conversation,” Hunt said. “Talking to him about his responsibility as he comes back to be a Kansas City Chief.”

