Kansas City Chiefs
SportsBeat KC: Chiefs training camp opens: Reid and Mahomes on Hill’s return & more
Mahomes excited to work with Tyreek Hill and ‘build the team we want to build’
July 23 marked the start of Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph. Coach Andy Reid wasted no time addressing Tyreek Hill’s return and quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares what he’s looking forward to this year. Plus, did columnist Vahe Gregorian call Mahomes “doughy” at one point?
Host Blair Kerkhoff also has Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor on the show.
Read related stories from The Star:
Camp report: Travis Kelce returns to field at training camp with Chiefs’ QBs, rookies
Vahe Gregorian: Reality of Tyreek Hill’s return to Chiefs is to hope for best-case scenarios for all
Andy Reid shares good news on injury front as Chiefs open training camp in St. Joseph
Comments