SportsBeat KC: Chiefs training camp opens: Reid and Mahomes on Hill’s return & more

Mahomes excited to work with Tyreek Hill and ‘build the team we want to build’ Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Tyreek Hill a good friend and is looking forward to continue to build chemistry, starting at training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Tyreek Hill a good friend and is looking forward to continue to build chemistry, starting at training camp.

July 23 marked the start of Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph. Coach Andy Reid wasted no time addressing Tyreek Hill’s return and quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares what he’s looking forward to this year. Plus, did columnist Vahe Gregorian call Mahomes “doughy” at one point?

Host Blair Kerkhoff also has Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor on the show.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Read related stories from The Star:

Camp report: Travis Kelce returns to field at training camp with Chiefs’ QBs, rookies

Vahe Gregorian: Reality of Tyreek Hill’s return to Chiefs is to hope for best-case scenarios for all

Andy Reid shares good news on injury front as Chiefs open training camp in St. Joseph