Andy Reid shares good news on injury front as Chiefs open training camp in St. Joseph

Andy Reid’s 21st training camp as a head coach, seventh with the Chiefs, opened with good news on the injury front.

Injuries to key players have healed, enough for Reid to declare Tuesday that all but a pair of rookie free agents “should be ready to go once we get up here and rolling.”

That means the tight end situation should look different than it did during organized team activities and mini-camp. Starter Travis Kelce didn’t work out in the offseason after ankle surgery. Reserves Deon Yelder and Blake Bell also missed time with injuries.

They’ll report to training camp with the veterans Friday.

On Tuesday, quarterbacks and rookies arrived and checked into the dorms at Missouri Western State University. That group includes rookie safety Juan Thornhill, who missed spring practice time with a calf injury.

Thornhill, the second player selected by the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft, spent time with the starters before suffering the injury.

Reid said linebacker Darrius Harris and defensive end Tim Ward will start the camp nursing injuries.

With the next few days devoted to the younger players, Reid said their objective is to not be concerned about the depth chart.

“Don’t count the numbers in the line,” Reid said. “That’s a trick, you can psyche yourself out. You come in and say, ‘I’ve got four veteran players ahead of me?’ Then you beat yourself down and don’t give your best performance.

“Come in relax, play, know your stuff, study, go to your meetings, take notes and get better. Give yourself an opportunity to make the team.”

Training camp opens to the public starting Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. practice.

Chiefs training camp schedule

Saturday, July 27: 3:30 p.m. ($5 admission fee and team autographs)

Sunday, July 28: 8:15 a.m. (Season Ticket Member Day and team autographs)

Monday, July 29: 8:15 a.m. (Linebacker autographs)

Tuesday, July 30: 8:15 a.m. (Defensive back autographs)

Wednesday, July 31: 9:15 a.m. (Wide receiver and tight end autographs)

Friday, Aug. 2: 8:15 a.m. (Chiefs Alumni Day, Gatorade junior camp, team autographs)

Saturday, Aug. 3: 8:15 a.m. (Family Fun Day, $5 admission fee and team autographs)

Sunday, Aug. 4: 8:15 a.m. (Season Ticket Member Day and team autographs)

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:15 a.m. (Offensive and defensive line autographs)

Wednesday, Aug. 7: 8:15 a.m. (Quarterback, running back and specialist autographs)

Thursday, Aug. 8: 8:15 a.m. (Linebacker autographs)

Monday, Aug. 12: 8:15 a.m. (Defensive back autographs)

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 8:15 a.m. (Wide receiver and tight end autographs)

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 8:15 a.m. (Offensive and defensive line autographs)

Thursday, Aug. 15: 8:15 a.m. (Military Appreciation Day)