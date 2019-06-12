Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs offensive tackle, agrees to one-year extension

Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz on the energy of Arrowhead Stadium: ‘There’s nothing else like it’ Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz talks about the energy and buzz that the home fans bring at Arrowhead Stadium while meeting with the media on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz talks about the energy and buzz that the home fans bring at Arrowhead Stadium while meeting with the media on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz has signed a one-year contract extension, his agent Mike McCartney announced Wednesday.

Schwartz was under contract through 2020. This move extends the deal to 2021.

Schwartz, 30, signed a five-year, $33 million contract with the Chiefs in 2016 after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He has been the most steady presence on the Chiefs’ offensive line, not missing a game — or a snap — in his career. His consecutive snap streak surpassed 7,000 late last season.

In 2018, Schwartz was chosen first-team All-Pro after earning second team honors the previous two years.

