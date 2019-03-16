Kansas City Chiefs

Veteran free-agent receiver Chris Conley leaves Chiefs, signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

By Brooke Pryor

March 16, 2019 12:25 PM

Chiefs WR Chris Conley on win over Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley talks about life after Kareem Hunt and the team's 40-33 win on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 over the Oakland Raiders.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley talks about life after Kareem Hunt and the team's 40-33 win on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 over the Oakland Raiders.
By

The Chiefs’ offense will look a little different next season. After hitting free agency for the first time in his career, wide receiver Chris Conley is signing a contract with Jacksonville, the Jaguars announced Saturday.

Conley, 25, had five touchdowns for the Chiefs last season. Selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Conley had 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns in his four-year Chiefs career. Conley was often overshadowed by the Chiefs’ other targets, but he was a solid option in 2018. In addition to the five touchdown passes he caught, he put up 334 yards on 32 receptions, averaging 10.4 yards per catch.

In Jacksonville, he’ll reunite with one-time Chiefs backup quarterback Nick Foles. Conley said Foles, who signed a large multi-year deal this week, was a “huge” reason why he wanted to sign with the Jaguars.

“Nick Foles has been a friend of mine for a long time,” Conley told a Jaguars team reporter. “We actually talked about this day three years ago when he was in Kansas City. I said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be a starting quarterback one day. And when you are, let’s make it happen. Let’s make this run.”

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

sports

kansas-city-chiefs

editorials

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

  Comments  