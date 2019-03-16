Veteran free-agent receiver Chris Conley leaves Chiefs, signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chiefs’ offense will look a little different next season. After hitting free agency for the first time in his career, wide receiver Chris Conley is signing a contract with Jacksonville, the Jaguars announced Saturday.

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom. The last 4 years have been a blast and such a blessing. I consider you all family and friends. I’m excited to continue my career in Jacksonville! God is good. pic.twitter.com/BmEWDkLFTM — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) March 16, 2019

Conley, 25, had five touchdowns for the Chiefs last season. Selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Conley had 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns in his four-year Chiefs career. Conley was often overshadowed by the Chiefs’ other targets, but he was a solid option in 2018. In addition to the five touchdown passes he caught, he put up 334 yards on 32 receptions, averaging 10.4 yards per catch.

In Jacksonville, he’ll reunite with one-time Chiefs backup quarterback Nick Foles. Conley said Foles, who signed a large multi-year deal this week, was a “huge” reason why he wanted to sign with the Jaguars.

“Nick Foles has been a friend of mine for a long time,” Conley told a Jaguars team reporter. “We actually talked about this day three years ago when he was in Kansas City. I said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be a starting quarterback one day. And when you are, let’s make it happen. Let’s make this run.”