Earl Thomas, rumored to be a Chiefs trade target, makes obscene gesture after injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas’ season came to a gruesome end Sunday, also putting an end to any speculation that he could wind up with the Chiefs.
Thomas suffered a lower-leg fracture during the Seahawks’ 20-17 win at Arizona. When he left the field on a cart, Thomas made an obscene gesture that appeared to be directed at the Seattle sideline. You can see that in the video above.
Thomas had a contentious 2018 with the Seahawks. Wanting a contract extension as he entered the final season of a four-year, $40 million deal, Thomas didn’t report for the preseason, but returned for the opener. He also held out of some practices ahead of Seattle’s first home game and was fined. Thomas then had two interceptions against the Cowboys.
“I need to make sure my body is 100 (percent), and I’m investing in myself,” Thomas told the Seattle Times last week. “If they were invested in me, I would be out there practicing. But if I feel like if I have anything, even if it’s something small, if I got a headache, I’m not practicing.”
Thomas also told the Times that he had heard chatter about a potential trade.
The Cowboys were rumored to be one of the teams interested in acquiring Thomas. Ditto for the Chiefs.
Yahoo Sports’ Terez A. Paylor reported that the Chiefs were not far from a deal. “(A)lthough the two teams couldn’t agree on a trade this past week, the two sides were inching closer toward a deal and there was internal optimism something would be struck before the deadline,” Paylor reported.
Last week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged there were “rumors out there,” but said a no deal was imminent.
However, it’s a moot point now.
