Wichita Wind Surge’s Ramon Borrego named Double-A Central Manager of the Year

After the Wichita Wind Surge won the regular season championship, manager Ramon Borrego was honored with the Double-A Central Manager of the Year on Wednesday. Courtesy

The season may not have ended in the championship the organization was wanting, but the Wichita Wind Surge are still receiving respect following an impressive debut season at Riverfront Stadium.

Wichita manager Ramon Borrego was honored on Wednesday by being named the Double-A Central Manager of the Year by Minor League Baseball after guiding the Wind Surge to a regular-season championship and a 69-51 record. Votes were cast by team broadcasters, MiLB executives and select media members.

“It was a collaborative effort between coaching staff, players, and the whole organization coming together,” Borrego said in a statement. “We didn’t finish with the big prize, but it was still a heck of a season.”

Wichita was looking for its first minor league baseball championship in more than two decades, but the Wind Surge ultimately came up short in a best-of-five championship series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 3-0 series loss last month.

Borrego is no stranger to success in the Minnesota Twins’ farm system, as this was his 12th season for a Twins affiliate. The 2021 season was the second at the Double-A level for Borrego, who also led the Southern League Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 76-63 record and to the playoff semifinals in 2019.