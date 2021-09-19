Who, when and how to buy tickets for the Wichita Wind Surge baseball playoff games

The Wichita Wind Surge celebrate a walk-off victory earlier this season. Wichita clinched the top seed and a playoff berth in the Double A Central playoffs on Thursday. Courtesy

Minor league postseason baseball is coming back to Wichita, as the Wind Surge wrapped up a regular-season championship in the Double-A Central on Sunday with a 10-6 victory over the Arkansas Travelers.

Wichita finished its inaugural season as the Minnesota Twins’ affiliate in first place in the standings with a record of 69-51, more than four games better than the other nine teams in the league.

To get Wichita baseball fans ready for the playoffs, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming championship the Wind Surge will be playing for this week.

How do the minor league baseball playoffs work?

Only two teams advance to the postseason in the Double-A Central playoffs. While the league is split into two divisions, a North and a South, the top two teams by winning percentage make it to the best-of-5 championship series.

Who do the Wind Surge play in the championship series?

In an ironic twist, the Wind Surge will play the team they replaced after a 13-year absence of affiliated baseball in Wichita — the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, formerly the Wichita Wranglers. In fact, the Wind Surge will try to win the first league championship in Wichita since the Wranglers won the 1999 Texas League title.

Northwest Arkansas entered the final day of the regular season third in the pecking order to snag the second spot in the championship series. But after Northwest Arkansas won and the two teams ahead of them lost, Arkansas and Frisco, the Royals’ Double-A affiliate vaulted them into the playoffs.

When do the Wind Surge play in the playoffs?

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the first two games of the series in Fayetteville on Tuesday and Wednesday with game times still to be determined. The series will then shift to Wichita, where the Wind Surge could win a championship at Riverfront Stadium this coming weekend.

Wichita will host Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Friday and if necessary, Game 4 at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and Game 5 at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

How do I buy tickets to the Wind Surge playoff games?

Tickets are already on sale for Friday’s Game 3 at Riverfront Stadium through the Wichita Wind Surge team website. Tickets start out as cheap as $10.

How have the Wind Surge fared against the Naturals?

Wichita has a winning record on the season against just about every team in the Double-A Central, except for one — the Naturals. Northwest Arkansas won 10 of 18 games against the Wind Surge this season, although the last two series have been a split.

