It took less than a month for Wichita Wind Surge to produce MLB player for the Twins

Four days after hitting a walk-off home run in Wichita for the Wind Surge, Gilberto Celestino was called up by the Minnesota Twins to make his MLB debut on Wednesday.

Celestino, a 22-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic, is the first Wind Surge player to reach the major leagues after starting for the Twins in center field and batting ninth in their lineup against the Baltimore Orioles.

In 21 games in Wichita, Celestino had a .250 batting average with two home runs and seven runs batted in.

His stay in Wichita ended with his most memorable swing — Celestino drove a 1-2 pitch opposite field over the right-field fence for a walk-off home run in last Saturday’s 10-9 win over Springfield at Riverfront Stadium.

