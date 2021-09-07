Five things to know about Salvador Perez as he chases Kansas City Royals homer record

With 25 games remaining in the season, things could go many different ways for Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

Perez, who has hit 41 home runs through Sept. 6, could set the Royals single-season record for dingers. Or he could become Major League Baseball’s all-time leader in homers by a catcher. Perez is also in the hunt to win the 2021 MLB home-run crown.

Heck, he could accomplish all three. Here are five things to know about Perez as he makes an assault on the record book.

1. A Zen-like approach

MLB batters have access to oodles of information about opposing pitchers. There are iPads full of video, reams of stats, a multitude of Statcast numbers and detailed metrics to consult.

But when Perez steps to the plate, he clears his mind.

“I don’t try to think too much. I just try to put a good swing (on the ball) and whatever is going to happen is going to happen,” Perez said last month. “When I think too much sometimes I swing at some bad pitches and I chase some pitches in the dirt.”

2. A new stance

When Perez returned from missing the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery, he made a change in the batter’s box.

Perez has opened up his stance and is lifting his front leg more this season, as former major-league infielder Mark DeRosa broke down on the MLB Network.

“He’s getting into his bottom half a little bit more,” DeRosa said. “Weight on the inside of the back knee, back hip ready to explode on the baseball.”

3. Rags to riches story

On Sept. 27, 2006, the Royals beat the Twins to avoid a 100th loss on the season (alas, it would come the next day).

But the best thing to happen to the franchise was relatively unknown to fans. That’s when the team signed 16-year-old Salvador Perez from Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela.

Fifteen years later, Perez won five Gold Glove awards, three Silver Sluggers, made seven All-Star Games and was the 2015 World Series MVP. That résumé is better than most, but Perez is looking to add to it with this home-run surge.

After hitting a home run in Seattle last month, Perez said he can’t believe how things have turned out for him.

“Every time I hit a homer. my mom makes me cry because she calls me and tells me congratulations, I love you and she starts crying,” Perez said. “Where I was coming from when I was growing up, it was a bad part of Valencia.

“I never thought anything would happen to me (like) right now in my life. The only thing I can say is I thank God and thank my mom for all the sacrifices she (made) to make my the player that I am right now.”

4. An American citizen

Royals FanFest is a time for autographs, baseball-related games and dreams of summer nights on a cold winter’s day.

Perez did something unseen before at FanFest in 2020 as he became an American citizen in front of his teammates, the front office and Royals fans.

“I am grateful to this country for the many opportunities I have been given; including the ability to play professional baseball,” said Perez in a news release, per the AP. “I thank God, my mother, my family, the Royals, and all those who have supported me during this process towards becoming a United States citizen.”

5. Doing it for the fans

Perez, 31, has played in all but one game this season, including 108 as a catcher. Taking a day off is never in his plans.

The motivation for playing is his love of the game and the fans.

“I like to make people happy because you never know how much they sacrificed so they can buy the ticket and see you play,” Perez said after a game a month ago. “That’s why I always say, ‘We need to play hard every inning.’ Because you don’t know how hard they work, or whatever they’ve got to do to buy a ticket to come to see you. ...

“We need to respect the fans, too. That’s why we need to come into the ballpark, and if you don’t feel good to play, don’t play. But I don’t want to show something if the fans don’t like. I want to play hard for the fans.”