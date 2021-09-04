Taylor and Benintendi pace Kansas City Royals offense to a victory over the White Sox

The Royals’ Andrew Benintendi (left) slides safely into at third on a triple ahead of the throw to Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada during the second inning Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. AP

The rain forced the Kansas City Royals to wait an extra couple of hours on Friday night, but they snapped a four-game losing slide with a victory over the AL Central Division-leading Chicago White Sox that concluded well after midnight.

Royals outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Andrew Benintendi collected three hits apiece, and Taylor also drove in three runs in a 7-2 win in the series opener with the White Sox in front of an announced 14,210 at Kauffman Stadium. The game started after a 2-hour, 3-minute rain delay

The Royals (60-74) surpassed their win total from 2019, their last full-length season. They improved to 9-8 against the White Sox this season.

Adalberto Mondesi, who had a scheduled day off on Thursday, started at third base for the first time in his professional career. He went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored.

Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández allowed two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out three and left with the Royals ahead 7-2. Hernández (5-1) has allowed three earned runs in his last three appearances (18 2/3 innings), including one long relief outing.

The Royals jumped out to a two-run lead in the second after Edward Olivares (walk) and Carlos Santana (single) reached base to start the frame. With one out, Taylor’s RBI groundout got the Royals into the scoring column. Andrew Benintendi’s RBI double to right-center field made it a two-run advantage.

Mondesi served as the driving force behind a four-run third inning. The Royals loaded the bases on a one-out walk by Nicky Lopez followed by back-to-back singles by Salvador Perez and Olivares.

Mondesi roped a 3-2 sinker from White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel up the middle for a two-run single. White Sox center fielder Luis Robert’s fielding error allowed the trail runner, Olivares, to score, and Mondesi advanced to second.

After Mondesi stole third, Taylor’s RBI single drove him in for the fourth run of the inning, giving the Royals a 6-0 lead.

Taylor added another two-out RBI single in the fifth inning and made it a seven-run advantage.

The White Sox (78-57) scored both of their runs in the sixth on an RBI groundout and a two-out bloop single.

The teams continue their three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. The pitching match-up will feature Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch (4-3, 4.47) against White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (3-1, 1.59).