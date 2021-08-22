Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals offense pours it on in 9-1 win to complete sweep of Chicago Cubs
Seven Kansas City Royals players collected hits, six scored runs and six drove in runs — led by Andrew Benintendi’s 3-for-4 game with three RBIs and two runs scored — as they defeated the Cubs 9-1 on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
With the three-game series sweep over the Cubs, the Royals (55-68) have won six of seven games.
Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández tossed a career-high seven innings and struck out a career-high eight batters on his way to his fourth win of the season. He allowed one run, four hits and three walks.
The Royals will continue their three-city, 10-day road trip at Houston. They’ll begin a three-game series with the Astros on Monday night.
Royals first baseman Carlos Santana had three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Whit Merrifield went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Nicky Lopez went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI, a stolen base and two walks.
Hunter Dozier (2 for 4), Benintendi and Santana each roped doubles.
This story will be updated.
