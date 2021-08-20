Kansas City Royals ride five-homer outburst to a victory over the Cubs in Chicago

The Royals’ Salvador Perez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. AP

Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez continued the most productive offensive season of his career with his 31st and 32nd home runs of the season to lead a five-homer barrage by his club on Friday afternoon.

Perez, who’d taken a beating behind the plate, came out of the game in the eighth inning and his replacement behind the plate, Cam Gallagher, hit his first homer of the season. The season-high five homers paved the way to a 6-2 victory in a series-opening win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Royals (53-68) have now won four of their last five games. They’ve just started a 10-day road trip.

Perez’s fifth multi-home game of the season set a club single-season record. His 32 homers tie him with Bo Jackson for the ninth-most in a single season in club history.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi also homered.

Rookie third baseman Emmanuel Rivera hit his first home run in the majors, which made him the first player in major-league history to register his first hit at Fenway Park and first home run at Wrigley Field in the same season.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller turned in his second consecutive start with at least six innings pitched and eight strikeouts.

Keller allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, including a home run, and one walk. He struck out eight. He allowed just one extra-base hit.

This story will be updated.

