Michael A. Taylor’s walk-off single in the 10th lifts Kansas City Royals to victory

Chicago White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn (25) heads for home plate to score during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Michael A. Taylor hit an 0-2 cutter up the middle for a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning Wednesday night as the Kansas City Royals completed a 3-2 comeback win over the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

The victory in the third game of the four-game series in front of an announced 13,626 at Kauffman Stadium assured the Royals (44-56) at least a series split. They’ve now won seven of their last eight games.

Salvador Perez’s ninth-inning home run tied the score.

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic tossed six full innings, and he faced one batter in the seventh. He allowed two runs, five hits and one walk. The walk came against the last batter he faced. He also struck out three.

The left-hander gave the Royals their seventh quality start in their past eight games. They’ve gone 7-1 during that span.

This story will be updated.