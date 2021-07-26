Keys to the series, game times as Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox

After having completed a series sweep against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, the Kansas City Royals begin a four-game interleague set against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox starting Monday night in Kansas City.

The Royals (42-55) and White Sox (59-40) haven’t played since May 14-16 in Chicago. The teams split that four-game set.

The White Sox enter this week’s series having played a nationally televised game against the Milwaukee Brewers on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. The White Sox’ 3-1 win snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Royals have won five straight games.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Monday, 7:10 p.m. CT; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. CT; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. CT; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. CT

PLACE: Kauffman Stadium

PITCHING PROBABLES: CHI LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-3, 4.22 ERA) vs. KC LHP Mike Minor (7-8, 5.45); CHI RHP Dylan Cease (7-6, 4.21 ERA) vs. KC RHP Brad Keller (7-9, 5.84); CHI RHP Lucas Giolito (8-7, 3.78) vs. KC LHP Kris Bubic (3-4, 4.72); CHI LHP Carlos Rodón (8-4, 2.24) vs. KC RHP Carlos Hernández (1-1, 5.72).

TV: All four games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City.

RADIO: All four games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez is expected to make his season debut in the series opener in Kansas City. Last season, Jiménez won an AL Silver Slugger Award. He collected 14 home runs and 41 RBIs with a .559 slugging percentage in the pandemic-shortened season. … Former Royals outfielders Billy Hamilton and Brian Goodwin are on the White Sox active roster. Goodwin, who played for the Royals in 2018 after being acquired in a trade from the Washington Nationals, has played in 33 games this season. Hamilton, who signed as a free agent prior to the 2019 season, has played in 34 games this season.

Keys to the series

The Royals have gotten quality starts from their pitchers in four of their past four games. Mike Minor, Brad Keller, Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch each turned in quality starts their last time out. Minor, Keller and Bubic are scheduled to pitch in this series.

Offensively, All-Star catcher Salvador Perez hit his first home run since the All-Star break on Saturday night, and he followed up with another homer on Sunday. Both homers were three-run blasts. He’s now on pace for 38 home runs, which would match Mike Moustakas (2017) for the second most in Royals history behind Jorge Soler’s 48 in 2019.

Soler continued his recent mini-hot streak. In his last five games, he has gone 5 for 16 (.313) with four home runs.

Meanwhile, Hunter Dozier has gone 9 for 23 (.391) with four walks and a .500 OBP in his last seven games. Dozier and Soler have struggled all season. Both are batting below .200.

Their continued resurgence can bolster the middle of the Royals’ lineup.

The White Sox offense had been largely stifled by the Brewers. They scored five total runs in the three-game series.

Rookie slugger Andrew Vaughn has been a dangerous piece of the offense of late. He recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game on Saturday, and he went into Sunday slashing .356/.380/.644 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in his previous 21 games.

All-Star shortstop and offensive catalyst and leadoff hitter Tim Anderson has gone through a lull of late with just five hits in his last seven games. He’s had just one walk and six strikeouts during that same span.