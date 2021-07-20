Kansas City Royals’ rotation takes a hit, with two starters placed on injured list

The Royals’ rotation, one of the biggest reasons for their struggles this season, lost two starters on Tuesday as left-hander Danny Duffy and righty Brady Singer were placed on the injured list.

Relief pitcher Tyler Zuber and infielder Ryan McBroom were recalled from Triple-A Omaha to replace the duo.

The Royals’ starting staff, which has the second-worst ERA in Major League Baseball — 5.47 — includes just two pitchers with at least 10 starts this season: Mike Minor and Brad Keller.

Left-hander Kris Bubic has started eight games for the Royals and would seem to be a logical choice to rejoin the rotation along with Carlos Hernandez, who has a 2.31 ERA in his last five appearances, often pitching in long relief.

Duffy has been a relative bright spot this season with a 4-3 record, 2.51 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 innings. But he was put on the shelf for the second time this year because of a left flexor strain. He missed five weeks in May and June with the same issue and upon his return was expected to make shorter starts while also pitching in relief on his scheduled day to throw.

But Royals manager Mike Matheny called on Duffy just once out of the bullpen. Duffy threw just 54 pitches in four innings during his last start, Friday, against the Orioles. This stint on the injured list is retroactive to July 17.

Singer was placed on the injured list, retroactive to July 18, with right shoulder fatigue.

Singer has made 19 starts and has a 3-7 record with a 5.13 ERA. He has 92 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings. The Orioles roughed up Singer in his last start on Saturday. He allowed seven runs on eight hits with a walk and a strikeout in two innings.

Singer was the Royals’ first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2018 draft.