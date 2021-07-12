Kansas City Royals pick Blue Valley Southwest pitcher Ben Kudrna in MLB Draft’s Round 2

Royals second-round pick Ben Kudrna of Blue Valley Southwest is the highest-drafted Kansas high school player since the Colorado Rockies selected Riley Pint from St. Thomas Aquinas with the fourth overall pick in 2016. mlb.com

Local product and Kansas Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year Ben Kudrna headed up the second day of the Kansas City Royals’ draft Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound right-hander from Overland Park became the second high school pitcher selected by the Royals in this year’s draft. He’s committed to play college baseball at LSU.

Kudrna is the highest-drafted Kansas high school player since the Colorado Rockies selected Riley Pint out of St. Thomas Aquinas with the fourth overall pick in 2016.

Kudrna, 18, features a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and has reportedly touched 97 mph. As a senior, he went 9-1 with a 0.99 ERA, 100 strikeouts and 11 walks in 57 1/3 innings. He also posted a 0.67 WHIP and opponents batted .130 against him.

Kudrna threw three shutouts this season. He did not allow an earned run in 12 postseason innings, and he struck out 11 in this spring’s Kansas Class 5A title game.

MLB.com ranked Kudrna the 46th-best draft prospect among this year’s class. He gained some notoriety in national showcase-type events such as the Area Code Games.

The Royals used their first pick, No. 7 overall, on Connecticut high school pitcher Frank Mozzicato on Sunday.

This story will be updated.