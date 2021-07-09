Hot hitting continues in Wichita for Bobby Witt, Jr., the Royals’ top MLB prospect

Bobby Witt, Jr., the top prospect for the Kansas City Royals, has continued his hot hitting in Wichita this week against the Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium. The Wichita Eagle

The possible future of the Kansas City Royals has been on full display this week in Wichita at Riverfront Stadium.

The Royals’ Double-A farm team, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, are in town for a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge, which means so is the organization’s most-prized prospect: shortstop Bobby Witt, Jr.

Witt, Jr. is currently shredding minor-league pitching and appears to be on the fast track for a promotion to Triple-A at the very least. He has posted impressive stats: a .350 batting average, .418 on-base percentage and .626 slugging percentage in 31 games since June 1. In Double-A Central, he is tied for third in home runs (13) and second in RBI’s (40).

The 21-year-old who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in all of minor league baseball by MLB.com hasn’t disappointed in Wichita, as he has reached base in seven of his 11 plate appearances in two games against the Wind Surge this week.

“I still think I can improve on all aspects of my game and that’s what I’m going to keep doing,” Witt, Jr. told Wichita media this week. “It’s a long season, so I want to steadily get better and better each and every day and just keep working. That’s what I’m going to continually do. This year I’ve learned to just be myself, not try to do too much and just keep things simple.”

After playing in Friday’s 7:05 p.m. game in Wichita, Witt, Jr. and his teammate, Nick Pratto, another top Royals’ prospect who was their first-round pick in the 2017 draft, will travel to Denver to play in the Futures Game at Coors Field on Sunday as part of MLB All-Star weekend.

Witt, Jr. said he believes his experience at last year’s alternate site has played a role in his strong second season since being drafted No. 2 overall out of high school in the 2019 draft.

“It’s always a privilege to be around the big league guys,” Witt, Jr. said. “I learned a lot. Just getting into a good routine and learn from those guys. It was awesome to be around them. I took that into spring training and then into here and that’s what I’m going to keep doing, just keep going.”

Witt, Jr. said he has already formed a bond with Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, who could be his double-play partner in the big leagues.

“Whit took me under his wing and was really there for me if I had any questions,” Witt, Jr. said. “He’s always texting me, asking me how I’m doing and things like that. It’s really cool to have that comfort and hopefully one day we’ll play with each other.”

When asked if he’s expecting a call-up to Triple-A soon, Witt, Jr. stressed that decision is out of his control and he’s just focused on controlling what he can control.

It’s possible Wichita will be his final stop as a Double-A player.

“I’m just going to worry about our team here,” Wit, Jr. said of the Naturals, who are 30-25 and tied for first place in Double-A Central with the Wind Surge. “We’re trying to win each and every game out here and I’m trying to be the best teammate I can be. I just have to keep doing me. I’m not really focused on (outside distractions). I just want to be the best Bobby Witt, Jr. I can possibly be and keep going each and every day with an open mindset and keep learning and growing as a player and having fun.”