Kansas City Royals stumble late, lose game and series to Reds. Cleveland’s up next

Kansas City Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn gets up after getting hit by a ball thrown by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. India was given a throwing error on the play as he tried to throw to first for a double play hit into by Jorge Soler after forcing O’Hearn out at second. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Kansas City Royals gave up runs in each of the final three innings, including a three-run seventh, and failed to protect a slim lead in their rubber match with the Cincinnati Reds.

The result: a 5-2 loss in front of an announced crowd of 11,457 in the finale of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

The game included an 1 hour, 12 minute rain delay between the end of the seventh inning and the top of the eighth. The Reds led 3-2 at the time.

Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer allowed one run in six innings to record sixth quality start of the season.

The Reds (45-41) took the lead against the Royals’ most reliable reliever, Scott Barlow, in the seventh inning. They added another against Kyle Zimmer in the eighth inning after the rain delay, and they tacked on a final run in the ninth against Greg Holland.

Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor went 2 for 4 with an RBI. He also got picked off third base.

The Royals (36-50) will now hit the road for a four-game series against the Cleveland Indians leading into the All-Star break.

This story will be updated.