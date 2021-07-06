Kansas City Royals
Salvador Perez caps Kansas City Royals’ four-run ninth-inning rally with walk-off hit
Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez played the familiar role of late-inning hero once again Tuesday night.
Perez smacked a 1-1 pitch from Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett to the base of the wall in left field for a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Royals rallied for a 7-6 win.
Perez notched his third walk-off hit of the season and kept the Royals from a three-game losing streak. His single capped a four-run inning in front of an announced 14,491 at Kauffman Stadium.
The win evened the series at one game apiece. The Royals (36-49) can win the series with a win in Wednesday afternoon’s rubber match.
This story will be updated.
Comments