Salvador Perez caps Kansas City Royals’ four-run ninth-inning rally with walk-off hit

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, right center, is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez played the familiar role of late-inning hero once again Tuesday night.

Perez smacked a 1-1 pitch from Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett to the base of the wall in left field for a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Royals rallied for a 7-6 win.

Perez notched his third walk-off hit of the season and kept the Royals from a three-game losing streak. His single capped a four-run inning in front of an announced 14,491 at Kauffman Stadium.

The win evened the series at one game apiece. The Royals (36-49) can win the series with a win in Wednesday afternoon’s rubber match.

