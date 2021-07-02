What Kansas City Royals fans need to know about attending a game at Kauffman Stadium

The first (and really most important) thing to know about going to a Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium is the ticket office is not open at the stadium.

That means fans must buy their tickets online and at least one day before the game they wish to attend. Here are the particulars of what else you should know when heading to see the Royals play at Kauffman Stadium.

How to buy

Tickets for all Royals home games can be purchased at the team’s website, which is Royals.com, or the MLB Ballpark App on a mobile device.

Physical tickets are no longer used, so fans will need to download them on their phone/mobile device rather than stop by the ticket office.

Rainout policy

If a game is postponed because of the weather or another reason, the Royals will post an update for ticket holders on the team’s website and/or via the media.

Parking

The cost of parking is $20 and there are options for reserved parking ($30) and oversize vehicle parking ($40). The Royals encourage fans to buy tickets in advance but cash options are available at Gates 3, 4, 5 and 6.

The cash options are $30 for general, $40 for reserved and $50 for oversized vehicles. Fans can pay via credit card at the designated tollbooths at Gates 3, 4, 5, or 6.

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, as well as taxi cabs, are available in the middle of Lot A after the game begins.

Fans with disabilities

The Royals say more than 500 reserved parking spaces are available at the Truman Sports Complex (for properly licensed or tagged vehicles). With the exception of Lots L and N, spaces are available in all parking lots.

Accessible seating inside Kauffman Stadium is at every level. For specific locations, check the Royals website.

Autographs

The Royals website said that for safety reasons, autographs are currently prohibited at Kauffman Stadium and in the Truman Sports Complex parking lots.

Bag policy

This is from the Royals’ website: “All bags will be prohibited inside the stadium to minimize contact in the security screening process. Fans who have medical needs or require the use of an infant bag with an infant or toddler may be allowed to have their bags checked at designated stations at each gate. Bags should be clear or single compartment for safer inspection.”

Fans may bring a 1 liter or smaller plastic bottle of water or “sports drinks containing electrolytes” into Kauffman Stadium. No outside food is allowed in the stadium.

Food options

Peanuts, pretzels and hot dogs are available at multiple concession stands around Kauffman Stadium, but if fans are in the mood for something different, there are plenty of options. Here are a few, via the Royals’ “Kauffman Stadium Dining Guide.”

Brisket Nachos can be found in sections 221, 225, 234, 251, 314, 417 and 422

A veggie Burger can be found in sections 203, 221, 234, 417 and 422

Hummus cups can be found at 203 Marketplace and the Vizzy Portable behind Crown Vision

A chopped brisket or pulled pork sandwich can be found in sections 221, 225, 234, 251, 314, 417 and 422

Craft and Draft and the Rivals bar offer appetizers, salads and entrees.