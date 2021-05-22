Whew! Kansas City Royals hold on for win at Kauffman after late push by Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

One night after the bullpen gave up the lead in a loss, one of the Kansas City Royals’ most reliable relievers this season put a lot of suspense into a seemingly comfortable advantage in the ninth inning.

Royals right-hander Josh Staumont gave up two runs in the top of the ninth Saturday, an inning that started with three consecutive hits, including a two-run homer, and a walk.

Staumont was dealing with a four-run lead, but those three hits out of the gate prompted Greg Holland to warm up in the bullpen for most of the final inning.

But Staumont struck out the final two batters of the game with the bases loaded to preserve a 7-5 win in front of an announced 14,226 at Kauffman Stadium. Rain delayed the game’s start by one hour, 21 minutes.

The win set up a rubber match in the series Sunday afternoon.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi went 2 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored, while Carlos Santana went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Michael A. Taylor, Kelvin Gutierrez and Nicky Lopez also drove in runs.

Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer allowed three runs on six hits and two walks. He also struck out six in 6 1/3 innings. The 6 1/3 innings matched his previous outing for his second-longest start of the season.

This story will be updated.