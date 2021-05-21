Keys to the series, game times as Kansas City Royals host Detroit Tigers for three

Detroit Tigers’ Robbie Grossman follows through on what turned out to be a single during the fourth inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Seattle. AP

The Kansas City Royals continue their five-game homestand with a three-game series against their AL Central Division rivals the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals (20-22) enter the series having won three of four games and having swept a two-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week.

The Tigers (17-26) completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. That series included Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter on Tuesday night, the fifth in Major League baseball this season.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Friday, 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, 2:10 p.m.; Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

PLACE: Kauffman Stadium

PITCHING PROBABLES: Friday, KC LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 5.02) vs. DET RHP José Ureña (1-4, 4.22); Saturday, KC RHP Brady Singer (1-3, 3.96) vs. DET LHP Matthew Boyd (2-4, 2.45); Sunday, KC LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.96) vs. DET RHP Casey Mize (3-3, 3.69).

TV: All three games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City.

RADIO: All three games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: The Royals bullpen has registered a 1.08 ERA over the last eight games. Opponent’s have batted .172 during that stretch.

Keys to the series

The Royals have played seven games against the Tigers so far this season, and the margin of victory has been two runs or fewer in five of those contests. Starting pitching has been crucial in the season series. In the four-game series sweep by the Royals over the Tigers in Detroit, Royals starting pitchers went 4-0 and allowed five earned runs in 23 2/3 innings with 29 strikeouts and four walks.

The Royals will be using a four-man rotation for the time being thanks to multiple days off this week.

In seven games so far this season against the Royals, Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman has slashed .286/.323/.571 with one home run, two triples, one double and eight RBIs.