Kansas City Royals games return to full fan capacity at Kauffman Stadium. What to know

The Royals, who opened the 2021 season April 1 at a partially filled Kauffman Stadium, will return to full capacity seating May 31. File photo

Attendance restrictions for Kansas City Royals games at Kauffman Stadium will be lifted, the team announced Tuesday.

Full capacity will be allowed starting with the May 31 game against Pittsburgh. Single-game tickets for that game and the rest of the Royals’ home games this season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Royals’ website.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said the increased number of fans during the last home stand (up to 17,400 from 10,000 in April) was noticeable for his team. Unfortunately, the Royals were 0-7 during that stretch of games.

“It’s a shame last home stand went the way it did, because it was a great atmosphere for us, fans were into it,” Matheny said before Tuesday’s game against the Brewers. “Man, they were really into it, actually. You could tell every pitch that didn’t get called our way there was a lot of edge to it, and they were just into every pitch. So, hopefully, as we continue to get closer to that date and we do have full capacity, I want to start playing better baseball again.

“I know that’s exciting for our fans and helps put people in the seats, but I know the ability to have that kind of major-league atmosphere is something that we’re all looking for.”

According to the Royals, health and safety protocols from the beginning of the regular season will remain in place. The team does not allow outside food in the stadium and bags are limited to small clutch purses and infant or medical single compartment bags. Tickets and parking will only be accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app and must be purchased in advance. The stadium will continue to be cashless, meaning a credit or debit card is needed to make on-site purchases.

Masks will no longer be required for vaccinated fans, but are still recommended for non-vaccinated fans. The Outfield Experience and Hall of Fame will also reopen May 31.