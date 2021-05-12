Kansas City Royals
Danny Duffy can’t stop losing skid as Kansas City Royals drop 10th straight game
Call it an imperfect 10. The Kansas City Royals’ losing slide reached double digits with a second consecutive loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. The Royals will turn their attention to trying to avoid a third consecutive series sweep in Thursday afternoon’s finale.
The 10th consecutive loss for the Royals came in a game where they scored two first-inning runs on the road, but ultimately had to swallow a 4-2 loss to the Tigers in front of an announced 7,133 at Comerica Park.
The Tigers (12-24) scored the last four runs of the game after the fast start by the Royals (16-19). The Royals last lost 10 consecutive games from March 31-April 11, 2019.
Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (4-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out eight.
Salvador Perez went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. He had two of the Royals’ three hits.
This story will be updated.
