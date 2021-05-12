Danny Duffy can’t stop losing skid as Kansas City Royals drop 10th straight game

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez connects for an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Call it an imperfect 10. The Kansas City Royals’ losing slide reached double digits with a second consecutive loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. The Royals will turn their attention to trying to avoid a third consecutive series sweep in Thursday afternoon’s finale.

The 10th consecutive loss for the Royals came in a game where they scored two first-inning runs on the road, but ultimately had to swallow a 4-2 loss to the Tigers in front of an announced 7,133 at Comerica Park.

The Tigers (12-24) scored the last four runs of the game after the fast start by the Royals (16-19). The Royals last lost 10 consecutive games from March 31-April 11, 2019.

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (4-3) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out eight.

Salvador Perez went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. He had two of the Royals’ three hits.

