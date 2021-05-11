Keys to the series, game times as Kansas City Royals look to end slide in Detroit

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer and catcher Salvador Perez wait while a play is reviewed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Kansas City Royals hit the road after having lost seven straight home games and eight consecutive overall. They fell below .500 for the first time this season with their loss on Sunday to the Chicago White Sox, which dropped their record to 16-17.

The Royals make a return trip to Detroit, where they swept a four-game series last month.

The Tigers (10-24) enter the series with the worst record in Major League Baseball. Their series finale against the Minnesota Twins was postponed Sunday due to rain.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m.; Thursday, 12:10 p.m.

PLACE: Comerica Park

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tuesday, KC RHP Brady Singer (1-3, 3.41) vs. DET LHP Matthew Boyd (2-3, 2.27); Wednesday, KC TBA vs. DET RHP Casey Mize (1-3, 4.41); Thursday, KC TBA vs. DET RHP Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.74).

TV: All three games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City

RADIO: All games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM)

NOTABLE: Monday’s Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd is making his return from left knee tendinitis. He made one start against the Royals this season and allowed two runs (one earned) in eight innings in a loss. … Royals third baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier and second baseman/outfielder Whit Merrifield have enjoyed a lot of success against Boyd. Dozier has batted .417 with three doubles and two homers in 24 at-bats against Boyd, while Merrifield has batted .490 with nine doubles and a triple in 51 at-bats.

Keys to the series

Tigers pitchers must handle Royals outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler. He has battered Tigers pitching during his career. He enters this series with more home runs against the Tigers (12) than any other team with the exception of the Twins, who he also has 12 home runs against. Soler has a slash line of .315/.403/.658 in 44 games against the Tigers.

Royals pitchers dominated their previous series in Detroit. They went 4-0 and allowed rive earned runs in 23 2/3 innings with 29 strikeouts and four walks.