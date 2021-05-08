Royals’ Daniel Lynch hammered by the White Sox as losing slide reaches seven games

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. AP

The Kansas City Royals’ scoring drought ended, but the losing streak marched on on Saturday night.

The Chicago White Sox chased Royals rookie left-hander Daniel Lynch out of the game before the end of the first inning. They unleashed an eight-run onslaught and placed a mountain of pressure on the recently-struggling Royals offense.

That eight-run head start proved more than adequate as the Royals lost the game 9-1 and the series in front of an announced 15,895 at Kauffman Stadium. The loss extended the Royals’ losing streak to seven games. It dropped them to a .500 record at 16-16 after they’d entered the homestand with the best winning percentage in MLB.

On Sunday, the Royals will try to avoid a second consecutive series sweep. Veteran left-hander Mike Minor will pitch the finale of the three-game set for the Royals.

Carlos Santana reached base four times for the Royals in Saturday’s loss. He had two hits and two walks. Jarrod Dyson tripled and scored the Royals’ lone run.

Lynch gave up the eight runs on seven hits and one walk. Lynch recorded two outs, the second on a Yasmani Grandal sacrifice fly, but then allowed four consecutive hits including a two-run home run before Royals manager Mike Matheny called upon Tyler Zuber to mop up the first inning.

The top pitching prospect in the Royals’ farm system and regarded as one of the top prospects in all of professional baseball, Lynch has now allowed 11 earned runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings after a nightmarish second MLB start.

The White Sox sent 13 men to the plate in the first inning, each probably more eager than his predecessor. They scored eight runs on nine hits, including the first home run of the season for Danny Mendick.

The inning featured a little bit of everything, offensively. The White Sox tallied five singles, two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and a pair of fielder’s choices. Leadoff hitter Tim Anderson and No. 2 hitter Nick Madrigal each had two singles in the inning, while Yoan Moncada had a double, a single and three RBIs in the inning.

After Zuber got the Royals through the first inning, left-hander Kris Bubic — a former roommate and draft classmate of Lynch — took over and provided a bright spot.

Bubic, who’d debuted in the Royals starting rotation last season, tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

The score remained 8-0 until the seventh inning when the Royals snapped their scoreless innings streak at 28. Dyson tripled to right-center field — his second of the season — and scored on an RBI groundout by Whit Merrifield.

