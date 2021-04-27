Pirates snap KC Royals’ win streak despite strong outing from Jakob Junis

Kansas City Royals starter Jakob Junis pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

The Kansas City Royals fell victim to the same opportunistic offense and stellar pitching that they’d rode to a five-game win streak and a road series sweep. The Pittsburgh Pirates apparently know that recipe really well too.

Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings and came up with the short end of the stick in a 2-1 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday night in the first game of a two-game set at PNC Park.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Royals (14-8). They were held to four hits and scratched out one run against Pirates starter Tyler Anderson. They were shut down after the third inning.

However, the Pirates bullpen entered the night having been fairly dominant since the second week of the season. Since April 13, that group had posted a 4-0 record with a 1.04 ERA in 12 games.

That entered the series as the lowest bullpen ERA during that stretch in the National League and the second-lowest in the majors behind the Seattle Mariners (0.79).

