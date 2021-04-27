Royals will allow more fans into Kauffman Stadium in May. Here’s how to get tickets.

Only 10,000 fans were allowed into Kauffman Stadium for the Kansas City Royals home opener against the Texas Rangers. rsugg@kcstar.com

Royals manager Mike Matheny believes the plan to expand capacity for games at Kauffman Stadium next month will provide a boost to his team, which has the best record in baseball.

Starting in May, the Royals will allow 17,400 fans at games, the team announced Tuesday. Single-game tickets for next month’s contests will be sold starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday on royals.com.

All tickets and parking must be purchased in advance through the Royals website, as there will be no in-person or game-day sales. And the tickets and parking passes will be accessed through the MLB Ballpark app.

The Royals said they will provide 3-foot socially distanced pod-style seating as part of the team’s continued COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions. In April, the team allowed 10,000 fans into Kauffman Stadium, which has a capacity of 37,903.

Matheny was asked about the expanded capacity ahead of the Royals’ game Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

“That’s great news,” Matheny said. “I’ve just got to figure that we’ve got some Royals fans that would love to be in the park watching how these guys are playing right now. So that’s fantastic news for us and we’ll feed off that environment, there’s no question.”

The Royals said single-game ticket availability will be determined on a month-by-month basis until Kauffman Stadium is opened to full capacity.