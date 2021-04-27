SportsBeat KC: Royals’ Matheny pushing all the right buttons + update on Salvy’s thumb

The Royals have the best record in baseball. They won’t want April to end. The Associated Press

Best. Record. In baseball.

And not after three or four games. The Royals are 14-7, giving them a winning percentage just ahead of the Dodgers, Giants and A’s. Party like it’s 2015.

On today’s SportsBeat show, KC Star columnist Sam Mellinger breaks down what’s going right and what could be better about Mike Matheny’s club, and how the second-year Royals manager is pushing all the right buttons.

Also, beat writer Lynn Worthy found a moment while traveling with the team to provide an update on Salvador Perez’s thumb injury.

