Andrew Benintendi sparks the Royals to a 6-2 victory in series opener with the Tigers

The Royals’ Andrew Benintendi rounds the bases past Detroit Tigers third baseman Niko Goodrum after hitting a solo home run during the second inning on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Detroit. AP

It sure seemed like Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi all of a sudden threw off some invisible restraints and hit the ground with reckless abandon. Oh, and on one highlight-reel play, he actually hit the ground in the process of making a diving catch.

It wasn’t just his first home run as a Royal, Benintendi also made a diving catch in the left-center field gap the next inning. He started the four-run fifth inning with a single, and he came tearing around third base on a hit- and-run like a man on fire heading for water.

Given a day off and then dropped to the No. 7 spot in the lineup earlier in the week, Benintendi provided a shot of energy both offensively and defensively in the Royals’ 6-2 win in front of an announced 8,000 spectators for the series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday night.

Benintendi went 2 for 3 with a homer, a walk and two runs scored. Ryan O’Hearn homered in his first game after having been recalled earlier in the day when outfielder Kyle Isbel was optioned to the alternate site.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and a run scored, and Carlos Santana walked three times as the Royals improved to 11-7.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (2-1) struck out nine and allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

