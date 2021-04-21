Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez does it again with a walk-off hit as Royals win wild one over Rays

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates with Jarrod Dyson (1) after driving in the winning run with a single during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Salvador Perez is not a pitcher, but he’s certainly been the Kansas City Royals’ closer this week.

Perez belted a walk-off RBI single down the left-field line past Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Joey Wendle, who terrorized the Royals all night, and drove in Nicky Lopez with the winning run as the Royals claimed a 9-8 victory in a back-and-forth thriller Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The hit marked Perez’s second walk-off RBI of the homestand, the sixth of his career. It also marked the third time in the past five games that he drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning or later.

The Royals trailed by four runs before they’d even batted in the first inning. They rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the seventh, but were trailing by a run going into the bottom of the ninth.

Jarrod Dyson pinch ran, stole second base, advanced to third on a Hanser Alberto sacrifice bunt and scored on Nicky Lopez’s squeeze bunt to tie the score.

With two outs and a runner on, the Rays intentionally walked Carlos Santana to pitch to Perez in the ninth inning.

