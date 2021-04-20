SportsBeat KC: Royals keep up their winning ways, even with some guys underperforming

Danny Duffy got strikeout No. 1,000 on Monday. The Associated Press

Nearly 10% of the baseball season has elapsed and the Royals are in first place. It’s the latest they’ve been atop the AL Central since 2016.

What’s been going right lately? Starting pitching and Salvador Perez, for starters.

On this episode of SportsBeat KC, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the Royals and wonder if they’re built to keep up these winning ways. This is happening while some key players are off to slow starts.

