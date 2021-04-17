Kansas City Royals
Salvador Perez’s walk-off bomb gives Royals doubleheader split against the Blue Jays
Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez hit a walk-off solo home run in the seventh inning of the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Perez’s 459-foot blast to center field gave the Royals a 3-2 win at Kauffman Stadium. The win assures the Royals of at least a series split in the four-game set after they lost the first game of the doubleheader earlier in the day.
Jarrod Dyson tripled and scored in the game, while Carlos Santana went 2 for 3 with a RBI double.
This story will be updated.
