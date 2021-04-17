Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez’s walk-off bomb gives Royals doubleheader split against the Blue Jays

The Royals’ Jarrod Dyson scores as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk tries to handle the throw during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
The Royals’ Jarrod Dyson scores as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk tries to handle the throw during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel AP

Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez hit a walk-off solo home run in the seventh inning of the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Perez’s 459-foot blast to center field gave the Royals a 3-2 win at Kauffman Stadium. The win assures the Royals of at least a series split in the four-game set after they lost the first game of the doubleheader earlier in the day.

Jarrod Dyson tripled and scored in the game, while Carlos Santana went 2 for 3 with a RBI double.

