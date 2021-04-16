Royals-Blue Jays Friday night game postponed. Here are Saturday’s doubleheader details

With weather radar on the scoreboard and a tarp covering the field, rain delays a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

The Kansas City Royals will have to wait a day to extend their winning streak.

Friday’s home game against the Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch, has been called off because of rain.

The teams will play two seven-inning games as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m., the second game at 5:30 p.m.

The Royals have won three straight, including the first game of the four-game set against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

“I woke up this morning hoping that the forecast was going to be radically wrong,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “I just wanted to keep playing.”

That’s a first-place feeling. The Royals (7-4) entered Friday a half-game ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central. Only Boston (9-4) owned a better winning percentage.

Solid outings by starting pitchers have paved the way for the recent run, and Friday’s scheduled starter Mike Minor will pitch one of the games Saturday, although Matheny didn’t say which one. He also didn’t commit to Saturday’s originally scheduled starter, Brady Singer.

“We’re still getting it sorted all out,” Matheny said.

Fans with tickets to Friday’s game should use those same tickets for Saturday’s second game. Friday’s Buck Night promotion will also carry over to the second game Saturday.