Royals fall to Jose Ramirez and the Indians, split two-game set in Cleveland

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez watches his ball after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Kansas City Royals didn’t have the answer for Cleveland Indians star Jose Ramirez, and it cost them more than once on Wednesday.

Despite an excellent start by Jakob Junis just a few days after he’d been used on back-to-back days out of the bullpen, the Royals lost 4-2 to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, splitting a two-game series at Progressive Field.

Ramirez drove in all of the Indians runs: a two-run home run that gave them a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning and another two-run homer that broke a tie in the eighth.

Junis tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and struck out six.

Salvador Perez hit his second home run of the season, and infielder Nicky Lopez had an RBI single to drive in the Royals’ other run.

Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 12.

Up next

The Royals begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Thursday’s 3:10 p.m. game will mark the home opener for the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Royals right-hander Brad Keller will start the first game of the series. Lance Lynn is slated to start for the White Sox.

The Royals went 1-9 against the White Sox in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

The White Sox placed their start shortstop Tim Anderson on the injured list with a left hamstring strain on Wednesday. Anderson has gone 3 for 15 with a home run in four games this season.

In 2019, he led the majors with a .335 average. Last year, he ranked second in the AL with .322 batting average.

This story will be updated.