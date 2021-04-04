Royals can’t complete sweep as Brady Singer has rough first start in loss to Rangers

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Apparently Texas Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles held the key to diffusing what had been a highly explosive Kansas City Royals offense.

Lyles held the Royals to two runs after they’d put up double-digit scoring totals in back-to-back games to start the season. The lone miscue on his part came in the sixth inning when Salvador Perez followed an Andrew Benintendi bunt single with a loud two-run homer to center field.

By that time, Royals right-hander Brady Singer had given up six runs, and the Rangers made those runs stand up as they avoided a three-game sweep with a 7-3 win in front of an announced 8,869 at Kauffman Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Former Royals starter and closer Ian Kennedy, who signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers in late February, pitched the ninth inning against his old team to close out the game.

