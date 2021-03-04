SportsBeat KC: Who ‘won’ with Dozier’s long-term deal? And say hello to an old friend

Jarrod Dyson is on his way back to the Kansas City Royals. Associated Press file photo

Spring training games have started, but the “season” of signing players and acquiring new ones continues for the Royals. In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger address the Hunter Dozier contract extension and the signing of old friend Jarrod Dyson.

Also, we take a look at the Royals’ young pitchers. Some are seeing their first major-league hitters in spring training, and Bobby Witt Jr., is facing his first major-league pitching. How has that gone?

We’ll hear from Dozier, general manager Dayton Moore, Whit Merrifield and Daniel Lynch on today’s show.

Speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson, former World Series champ, close to return with the Royals

Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr., still stands out after a year in the shadows

Mellinger Minutes: Matias’ moment; Fisher’s timeline, and challening the Royals’ way