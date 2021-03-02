Jakob Junis debuts new pitch in scoreless outing as Royals fall to Cubs in Arizona

Kansas City Royals right-hander Jakob Junis won’t be willingly handing over the starting spot in the rotation he has held down for the better part of four years. Somebody will have to tell him that he’s lost it and pry it out away from him.

Junis, 28, has pitched more innings (377 2/3) and made more starts (67) than any other Royals pitcher since the start of the 2018 season.

Still, he certainly realizes he’s in a competition for a spot this spring with the bevy of pitching prospects all vying for jobs. He isn’t shying away from that.

“It’s definitely a little different,” Junis said. “In years past, you go into camp kind of knowing that you’re going to be part of that rotation. I’m embracing it. I’m just having fun out there, enjoying my time with the guys. Really, I’m just trying to go out there and relax and have fun. Whatever happens, happens. I could go out there and dominate and maybe not break with the rotation.”

Junis added to his pitch arsenal this offseason, debuting a cutter or cut fastball this spring as another offering to complement his highly effective slider. That slider/sinking fastball combination he has largely featured in the past has been a big reason he’s seemed a strong candidate for the bullpen.

“I think it’s going to be important for our team, position player-wise and pitching-wise for everybody to have versatility,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday morning. “Jake kind of personifies that where he could be a guy that pitches the first inning of a game. His kind of stuff, you could argue that he could pitch the last one. I don’t know if you can get any more versatile than that.”

In the past, Junis tried adding a curveball to the mix and he’s still working to incorporate his changeup more regularly. But the cutter may offer a different look that allows him to better navigate a lineup a second or third time through.

Junis, who took a comebacker off the calf in the first inning, used it often in his Cactus League debut on Tuesday. He held the Chicago Cubs scoreless with one hit and three strikeouts in two innings of the Royals’ 3-2 loss in 7 innings at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Outfielder Edward Olivares homered in the loss.

“This offseason I made it a priority to try to work on that and implement that through trial and error,” Junis said. “I feel super-comfortable with it right now. I probably threw that pitch more than any other pitch today in the game and got great results with it.”

Junis has gained confidence quickly in that pitch and said he wished he hadn’t wait this long to add it to his repertoire. He’s certainly still aiming to remain a starter.

“I started the game, that’s what I want to do,” Junis said. “That’s where I feel comfortable. I think adding the cutter is just going to give me more weapons to stay a starter and at least get another shot at it. I like where I’m at right now. I feel good. I feel like my stuff is pretty good. I’m excited to go three innings next outing.”

Mondesi slowed by sore foot

Starting shortstop Adalberto Mondesi hasn’t appeared in any of the first three Cactus League spring training games despite having taken part in drills and live batting practice in Arizona during the first week of full-squad workouts.

Tuesday, Matheny explained that Mondesi was being held out of games because of foot soreness. Mondesi got hit in the foot by a pitch during a live at-bat before he came to camp.

“We’re just kind of putting a plan in place to get him the work that he needs to get him ready to rock on Opening Day,” Matheny said.

Considering speed is such a big part of his game, Matheny said they’re being cautious and “following the lead of the medical team.”

After Tuesday’s game, Matheny said Mondesi could be ready to play in a game by later in the week.

Lynch was off target

Top pitching prospect Daniel Lynch, a left-hander rated by Baseball America as the 25th-best prospect in the minors, made his first appearance this spring on Tuesday. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one. All three runs he allowed came in his second inning of work.

“I thought the first inning I made some really good pitches,” Lynch said. “In the second inning, I just kind of battled. Command wasn’t there. I felt like I battled pretty well. It wasn’t the result I wanted, obviously, but there’s some positives to take away.”

Pitching on tap

Right-hander Carlos Hernandez is scheduled to start Wednesday’s Cactus League game for the Royals against the Chicago White Sox. Hernandez made his MLB debut last season after having not pitched above Single-A prior to 2020.

Veteran left-hander Danny Duffy will start on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Ervin Santana will follow him.

Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers on ESPN, right-hander Brad Keller will start and left-hander Kris Bubic is scheduled to follow him. That game is tentatively scheduled for nine innings.