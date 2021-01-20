Wade Davis follows in Holland’s footsteps, returns to Royals on minor-league contract

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis yells after getting the final out in the ninth inning during Friday’s ALCS baseball game on October 23, 2015 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. KC Star file photo

In a turn-back-the-clock move, right-handed relief pitcher Wade Davis rejoined the Kansas City Royals organization he helped to back-to-back World Series appearances and where he was a two-time All-Star.

Davis, 35, signed a minor-league contract worth $1.25 million if he’s in majors with an additional $1.125 million in performance bonuses on Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The contract terms are identical to the deal right-handed reliever Greg Holland signed last winter to return to the organization.

Holland, who was part of the dominating “HDH” bullpen contingent along with Kelvin Herrera and Davis in 2014 and 2015, proved an invaluable piece in the bullpen last season and re-signed with the club this offseason.

Herrera, who pitched for the Chicago White Sox last season, is currently a free agent.

Davis has spent the past three seasons with the Colorado Rockies, where he was not able to duplicate the level of success he enjoyed with the Royals earlier in his career.

He signed a three-year, $52 million contract with the Rockies prior to 2018. At the time, it was the largest contract — based on a per year salary — given to a relief pitcher in MLB history.

In his past three seasons, including a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Davis posted a 6.49 ERA with a 1.433 WHIP, 9.9 strikeouts per 9 innings and a 2.12-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 124 games. The Rockies designated Davis for assignment in September.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said multiple times this offseason that bullpen depth as well as overall pitching depth remained target areas for offseason acquisitions.

They signed veteran pitcher Ervin Santana to a minor-league deal late last month, reuniting with another pitcher who’d previously spent time in the organization.

The Royals initially acquired Davis, starting pitcher James Shields and infielder/outfielder Elliot Johnson in exchange for infielder/outfielder Patrick Leonard, left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery, outfielder Wil Myers and right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi in December 2012.

Davis spent four seasons with the Royals from 2013-16.

After starting 24 games in 2013, he pitched exclusively out of the bullpen from 2014-16, and during that three-season stretch he posted 1.18 ERA with a 0.892 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per 9 innings and a 3.97-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 185 games.

He also recorded 47 saves and finished 75 games in that period. He earned All-Star honors in 2015 and 2016.

The Royals traded Davis to the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2017 season in the deal that brought outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler to the Royals.

Davis enjoyed another All-Star season in 2017. Soler set the Royals franchise single-season record for home runs with 48 in 2019.