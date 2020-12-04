Royals’ Mike Matheny talks offseason additions and impact on lineup

The Kansas City Royals clearly weren’t content to play the role of wallflower as the free-agency dance unfolded. Perhaps contrary to what many may have expected, they moved relatively quickly with several decisive moves that augmented their team significantly this week.

General manager Dayton Moore, his front office lieutenants, scouts, analysts and player development officials have huddled together numerous times since season’s end to come up with their plan of attack as they reshape the Royals’ roster.

Manager Mike Matheny, who has also played a role in those conversations, will ultimately be tasked with getting the most out of that roster and shepherding the group on a daily basis.

Following the announcements of free-agent deals for center fielder Michael A. Taylor and starting pitcher Mike Minor and after the dust cleared on the non-tender deadline, Matheny spoke to The Star about the impact the early roster shake-ups could have on his club headed into the spring training 2021.

Mike Minor

A veteran left-hander, Minor fills a role as a veteran presence who provides an example for younger pitchers, while he also gives the coaching staff someone they can count on to eat up innings.

Brady Singer has made just 12 starts and pitched 64 1/3 innings in his major-league career thus far, while Kris Bubic has made 10 starts and pitched 50 innings.

They both project as part of the starting rotation next season, but neither has thrown 150 innings in a professional season. Meanwhile Brad Keller has just one full season in the major-league rotation.

“You start looking at Brady and you look at Kris and we always keep reminding ourselves how young Brad is too,” Matheny said. “Brad is ready to take that next step, but those other two guys will be experiencing what we hope to see is a first full season — if that’s how it plays out through spring training.

“So with that being said, you’re going to have to have some guys that know what it’s like to look at the long haul of a 162-game season and guys that just thrive on taking the ball.”

Minor pitched 200 innings in the majors twice, including one time since shoulder surgery. Matheny will look to Minor and Danny Duffy as leaders of the group.

Minor, who turns 33 later this month, said he spoke with both Matheny and head athletic trainer Nick Kenney about not wanting to be “babied” when it came to innings or pitch counts. Minor described himself as “old school.”

Matheny and Minor also had candid conversation about the heavy usage of the Royals bullpen in 2020, much of which resulted from injuries/illness to the starting rotation.

“You are, at times, going to rely on your bullpen, but you can’t do that with every starter or you kill your pen,” Matheny said. “It comes back to the importance of having a couple guys who can run deep. Mike Minor should be one of those guys.”

The Royals do plan to go into spring training with right-hander Jakob Junis stretched out and preparing as a starting pitcher.

Junis’ best role may ultimately be in the bullpen, but he made more starts and logged more innings than any other pitcher on the staff in 2018 and 2019. Starting pitching depth remains highly coveted.

Michael A. Taylor

When Matheny got an up-close look at Taylor in the National League when Matheny managed the St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor played for the Washington Nationals.

“There were times when I finished a game and what I saw said this guy might be the best player on the field right now,” Matheny said. “You’d see that flash of brilliance defensively. You’d see the base-running threat. You’d see the power. You’d see just the bat speed. To me, this is a player that I don’t think the baseball world appreciates how good Michael Taylor could be. I’m excited for a new start for him, a new place.”

Taylor’s defensive ability factored largely into him being a fit for center field in Kauffman Stadium, but Matheny believes Taylor’s mix of speed and power sets him apart.

In 2015, Taylor hit 14 homer runs, 15 doubles and collected 63 RBIs. In 2017, he hit 19 home runs, 23 doubles and registered 53 RBIs with a .486 slugging percentage. Though his production slipped in recent seasons as he’s become more of a role player. He slashed .225/.284/.370 in 581 plate appearances from 2018-20.

Matheny insists a change of scenery, added confidence and consistent opportunity can be difference-makers for Taylor.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of what you’re going to see from Michael Taylor,” Matheny said. “I still think you’re going to see more offense.”

The Royals fully expect Taylor to take the center-field job out of spring training.

Where’s Whit fit?

Taylor’s presence in center field gives the Royals a potential up-the-middle defensive combination of multiple-time Gold Glove winning catcher Salvador Perez, shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, second baseman Nicky Lopez and Taylor in center.

Matheny wouldn’t completely rule out offensive catalyst and versatile defender Whit Merrifield seeing time at second base, but Matheny is a believer in the Mondesi-Lopez double-play combination.

Lopez was a Gold Glove finalist this season, but he slashed .201/.286/.266 this season with a strikeout rate of 21.4 percent. He never struck out at a clip higher than 11.5 percent in the minors.

“He knows that he’s a different hitter than what he has shown so far,” Matheny said.

Lopez has already been taking steps to making some changes in his offseason training. He’s played just 159 career games. The Royals still view him as developing, offensively.

“You’re not dreaming things up,” Matheny said. “This is something that Nicky has done through his short minor-league career. He has shown the aptitude of being able to lower that swing and miss, put the ball in play, do a lot of little things right to be a winning player on a winning team.”

Matheny also contends that configuration makes their overall defense better with Merrifield playing a corner outfield spot. He played most of his games in right field this summer.

“I just see elite defense from him out there,” Matheny said of Merrifield.

Franchy Cordero figures to get the first crack at winning Alex Gordon’s old job in left field, so Cordero-Taylor-Merrifield seems the likely configuration.

Third base

The Royals non-tendered starting third baseman Maikel Franco on Wednesday night. Franco, who led the team in RBIs (38) in his lone season, was arbitration eligible.

The Royals internal options at third base include Hunter Dozier and Kelvin Gutierrez. Dozier was their opening day starter at third base in 2019, and he enjoyed a career year at the plate during that season.

Matheny has raved about Dozier’s play at first base this past season, but Dozier definitely remains in the conversation at third base.

Which direction the team goes at third base will depend on how the rest of the offseason plays out.

Moore has already proclaimed his desire to add a middle-of-the-order bat. Dozier’s positional flexibility gives them options as far as whom they pursue in free agency.