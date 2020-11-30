KC Royals sign free agent outfielder from Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals’ Michael A. Taylor runs to first after hitting an RBI single during the 12th inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The Nationals won 8-7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP

The Royals announced the signing of free agent outfielder Michael Taylor on Monday.

The deal with Taylor is for one year and $1.75 million, plus up to an additional $1 million in performance bonuses, a source with knowledge of the contract told The Kansas City Star.

Taylor, 29, has played the past seven major-league seasons, all with the Washington Nationals, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2009. He set career highs in 2017 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs, a .271 batting average and .806 OPS but only hit .196 this past season in 38 games.

He hit .316 (12-for-38) with four home runs and 10 RBI in 16 career playoff games, including a home run in Game 2 of the Nationals’ victorious World Series in 2019.

Taylor joins an outfield that lost franchise cornerstone Alex Gordon to retirement this offseason.

