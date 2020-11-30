Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Kansas City Royals

KC Royals sign free agent outfielder from Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals’ Michael A. Taylor runs to first after hitting an RBI single during the 12th inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The Nationals won 8-7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Washington Nationals’ Michael A. Taylor runs to first after hitting an RBI single during the 12th inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The Nationals won 8-7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta AP

The Royals announced the signing of free agent outfielder Michael Taylor on Monday.

The deal with Taylor is for one year and $1.75 million, plus up to an additional $1 million in performance bonuses, a source with knowledge of the contract told The Kansas City Star.

Taylor, 29, has played the past seven major-league seasons, all with the Washington Nationals, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2009. He set career highs in 2017 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs, a .271 batting average and .806 OPS but only hit .196 this past season in 38 games.

He hit .316 (12-for-38) with four home runs and 10 RBI in 16 career playoff games, including a home run in Game 2 of the Nationals’ victorious World Series in 2019.

Taylor joins an outfield that lost franchise cornerstone Alex Gordon to retirement this offseason.

This story will be updated

Profile Image of Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball for The Star. A native of the Northeast, he’s covered high school, collegiate and professional sports for The Lowell Sun, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Allentown Morning Call and The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s won awards for sports features and sports columns.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service