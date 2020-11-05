Royals complete Trevor Rosenthal trade by adding former Missouri State pitcher

The Kansas City Royals added minor-league pitcher Dylan Coleman to their organization as the final piece of this summer’s trade that sent hard-throwing relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, a Lee’s Summit native, to the San Diego Padres.

A native of Potosi, Missouri, Coleman joined the Padres organization as a fourth-round draft pick out of Missouri State in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound right-hander finished the 2019 season pitching for Low-A Fort Wayne of the Midwest League.

Coleman, 24, will be assigned to High-A Wilmington. In 2019, Coleman pitched in 27 games (two starts) with a 4-3 record and a 3.18 ERA. He struck out 39 in 34 innings, and he posted a 1.44 WHIP.

The Royals dealt Rosenthal in August ahead of the MLB trade deadline with Rosenthal headed for free agency this offseason.

Up to that point in the season, Rosenthal had settled into a role as the Royals’ primary closer. He’d converted each of his seven save opportunities, struck out 21 batters in 13 2/3 innings, registered a 1.17 WHIP and held opponents to a .188 batting average in 14 appearances.

The Royals immediately acquired athletic outfielder Edward Olivares, a 24-year-old right-handed hitting native of Venezuela, in the deal.

Olivares played in 18 of the last 27 games for the Royals and posted a slash line of .274/.292/.419 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs. He recorded at least one hit in his first seven games to tie Kendrys Morales (2015) for the seventh-longest streak to start a Royals career.