As Royals pursue free-agent hitters this offseason, here are some names to watch

Free agency has started in Major League Baseball, but developments figure to come at a crawling pace this winter following a truncated season that included significant revenue losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas City Royals front office and their counterparts entered Monday with a pool of 181 free agents available to augment their rosters heading into the 2021 season.

This summer’s abnormal season in unique circumstances makes long-term evaluations both internally and externally more challenging. Despite that fact, Royals general manager Dayton Moore spoke definitively in his end of season video conference call with reporters about enhancing his team’s offensive production.

“We definitely need more on-base guys,” Moore said. “We need quality ABs from probably two other spots in the lineup. … Especially guys that are going to be tough outs, professional-type hitters, as we wait for the arrival of whether it be Kyle Isbel, Khalil Lee or others that may force our hand. We’re not ready to simply say that they’re going to be a part of the 2021 team on opening day.”

The free agent pool includes several high profile and highly accomplished players at every position on the diamond, with the top of the class featuring All-Star players such as catcher J.T. Realmuto, second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, third baseman Justin Turner, center fielder George Springer and designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

The retirement of Alex Gordon creates an opening in the outfield to add an everyday player. Last winter, the Royals used the positional versatility of Hunter Dozier to make room for the free-agent signing of third baseman Maikel Franco.

Franco started all 60 games despite playing through a leg injury late in the season. He tied for third in the American League in doubles (16), and recorded his highest batting average (.278), on-base percentage (.321) and slugging percentage (.457) since 2015.

Dozier finished this season playing first base, and manager Mike Matheny gave glowing assessments of his ability and potential at that position.

“I’d say potential Gold Glove there,” Matheny said during the season. “I’d say the way he moves — he’s got some shortstop instincts, and he’s got that one-step quickness of a third baseman.”

Whit Merrifield seems likely to play the outfield, though he’s not necessarily out of the second base picture. The club seemingly wants to find out if Franchy Cordero can make good on his potential in the outfield.

It makes sense for the Royals to pursue free-agent outfield options.

Of course, Dozier has also played the outfield. That leaves open the possibility that the Royals could explore first base options with the idea of moving Dozier to a corner outfield spot.

Mulling the market

Here’s a look at some potential outfield and first base options, keeping in mind the Royals have not typically been in a position to compete in bidding wars at the top of the free-agent class:

Adam Eaton, outfielder: The 31-year-old left-handed hitter didn’t have stellar offensive production for the Washington Nationals this summer (.226/.285/.384), but he has a career OBP of .360. He also slashed .279/.365/.428 with 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases last year during the Nationals’ championship season. The Nationals declined a $10.5 million club option on his contract for 2021.

Mitch Moreland, first baseman: A Gold Glove winner in 2016, Moreland also earned an All-Star selection in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. Moreland, a left-handed hitter who turned 35 in September, slashed .328/.430/.746 in 22 games with the Red Sox prior to having been traded to San Diego. For the season (42 games), he posted a slash line of .265/.342/.551 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. The Padres declined a $3 million option for 2021.

Joc Pederson, outfielder: The left-handed hitting 28-year-old fresh off a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was an All-Star early in his career (2015) and posted a 36-homer year in 2019. From 2015-19 he averaged 25 homers per season and slashed .234/.339/.479. This season, his numbers dipped offensively to the tune of a .190/.285/.397 slash line. He was slated to make $7.75 million in a full 162-game season in 2020.

Jurickson Profar, outfielder/infielder: The top-ranked prospect in 2013, Profar fits the profile of a player the Royals pursue. A switch-hitter with positional versatility and a mixture of athleticism and power, Profar will be 28 at the start of the 2021 season. He played 39 games in the outfield in 2020. He has not had a high on-base percentage for his career — .318 in parts of seven seasons — but he posted back-to-back 20-homer seasons in 2018 and 2019. In a small sample size this summer (56 games), he slashed .278/.343/.428 with seven homers. Profar was scheduled to make $5.7 million in 2020.

Josh Reddick, outfielder: An outfielder the Royals targeted unsuccessfully in 2016, Reddick hits the market again having won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. The left-handed hitter turns 34 in February. For his career, he has slashed .263/.322/.428. In 2019, he registered a .275 batting average with 14 home runs. He’d been slated to earn a base salary of $13 million in 2020.

Carlos Santana, first baseman: The Cleveland Indians declined the $17.5 million option on the switch hitting slugger who’ll turn 35 in April. Santana played all 60 games this season for the Indians. While he batted .199, he still posted a .349 on-base percentage and drew an AL-best 47 walks. In 2019, Santana slashed .281/.397/.515 with 34 home runs and 93 RBIs on his way to an All-Star selection. He boasts a career on-base percentage of .366 over parts of 11 seasons.