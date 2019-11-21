Royals’ approach to payroll will remain the same under new owner John Sherman

A change in ownership for the Kansas City Royals doesn’t mean they’ll spend this offseason throwing around money like a drunken sailor on shore leave.

The early indications are that Royals general manager Dayton Moore and the front office will operate under the same philosophy as they did under David Glass.

The small-market club will likely remain in the bottom half to middle of the pack in terms of payroll, but could spend more when they’ve got what they believe is a contending team.

“From my conversations with Mr. Sherman, he’s completely supportive of where we are right now as an organization and what our philosophy is with regard to adding players,” Moore said. “Our payroll is a function of who our players are and where they are with their level of experience and service time.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Because we have a lot of young players, our payroll is going to be naturally on the low end. As we get better and prove that we are ready to add a free agent or two, or impact player, I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that.”

All-star outfielder/second baseman Whit Merrifield is the only player with a contract that extends into 2022.

As far as long-term contracts go, closer Ian Kennedy can become a free agent after the 2020 season and the contracts of pitcher Danny Duffy and catcher Salvador Perez expire following the 2021 season.

Several players, including shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and third baseman Hunter Dozier, will still be in their arbitration-eligible years then. AL home run champion Jorge Soler can opt for arbitration this coming season and become a free agent following the 2021 season.

The Royals’ modus operandi has been to attempt to sign young, talented players they view as part of their core to extensions before they hit free agency — as they’ve done with Duffy, Perez and Merrifield.

The club’s most successful recent seasons have come when they’ve logged a payroll lower than league average.

In 2014, the Royals’ payroll for their 40-man roster (approximately $96 million) ranked below the league average ($121 million). It was in the bottom half of the majors (19th) when they pushed the San Francisco Giants to the seventh game of the World Series.

In 2015, when they won the World Series, the Royals’ 40-man roster payroll came in at $127 million, which ranked 13th in the majors. The average major-league payroll that season was $130 million.

The club’s payroll increased in 2016 ($143 million) and 2017 ($153 million) as the Royals held onto veteran players from their World Series runs. But they went 81-81 in 2016 and 80-82 in 2017.

During the Royals’ back-to-back 100-loss seasons in 2018 and 2019, payroll has come in at $126 million (21st) and $102 million (24th), respectively.

The Royals are expected to pursue starting pitching on this year’s free-agent market to complement a core of homegrown position players.