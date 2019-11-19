Checking in on Bobby Witt Jr. and new additions to Royals’ farm system

Following a successful minor-league season and a bustling fall that included Arizona Fall League, Instructional League and skills camps, the Kansas City Royals’ facility went relatively quiet in November.

However, the farm system never truly leaves the focus for small market clubs like the Royals. All clubs must set their 40-man rosters by 7 p.m. Wednesday in preparation for next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The Royals have been active in acquiring players through that draft, including pitcher Brad Keller prior to 2018.

Restocking their minor-league system with top-flight talent has been a priority for the Royals since they went all in and dealt from their system to supplement their major-league roster during World Series runs in 2014 and 2015.

The Royals continued to use the amateur draft, trades and international signings to add new players to their system throughout the past year.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Here are first impressions of some of this year’s high-profile newcomers.

Junior

The second overall draft pick and the national high school player of the year, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. immediately became the top-rated prospect in the Royals system according to Baseball America and MLB.com. MLBPipeline.com ranked him the eight-best prospect in the minors, while Baseball America has him No. 22 overall.

Witt spent his first professional season in the rookie-level Arizona League, and batted .262 with a .316 OBP and a .354 slugging percentage. He finished the season much stronger at the plate. He slashed .280/.329/.400 with three triples and one home run in August.

The Royals were also extremely pleased with his “intangible growth” such as being a good teammate, his interaction with players from different backgrounds and countries. Witt also showed he’s coachable.

After working briefly with minor league director of performance science/player development John Wagle, Witt has already shown improved speed. He could start next season at Low-A Lexington.

“The more we’re around him as a staff, we have a greater appreciation of his game awareness, his instincts, his passion for the game,” assistant general manager/player personnel JJ Picollo said. “He plays the game the way you see 10-year-olds play little league as far as excitement getting on and off the field, just the smile on his face. That’s a really great attribute to have and I hope he never loses that.”

Brady McConnell

The Royals’ second pick and the 44th overall in this year’s draft, former Florida shortstop Brady McConnell finished his first professional season in the Pioneer League, and Baseball America ranked him the 11th-best prospect in that league.

He was originally slated to spend time in Arizona this fall and get some work in the outfield, but he did not participate because of lingering effects from a concussion sustained late in the season from an awkward hop on a relay throw that caught him in the temple.

He received clearance to attend a skills camp, but Royals didn’t feel it was advantageous to have him out in October and will have him in Arizona in January.

While the Royals still believe in his abilities as an infielder, he was tutored in outfield basics during early work prior to games with Idaho Falls.

“The way the game is today, and the importance of versatility,” Picollo said, “we thought this is a player who, because he can really run and is a really good athlete, we would see what he could do sooner rather than wait until Double-A or Triple-A, when you start seeing that he’s going to factor into the major-league team and start teaching him then. We thought, why not do it now.”

Erick Peña

An 16-year-old international signing out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, outfielder Erick Peña impressed this fall during Instructional League.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound left-handed hitter played outstanding outfield defense, drove the ball into gaps, handled velocity well and looked advanced for his age, according to Picollo.

Peña, who speaks English and handled the initial transition to pro ball swimmingly, is similar in Witt in his energy and enthusiasm for the game. Despite not turning 17 until February, he’s expected to start his career in the U.S. next year, and won’t need a season in the Dominican Summer League.

Oakland trio

The Royals acquired three prospects from the Oakland Athletics in trades that sent free-agents-pitchers-to-be Homer Bailey and Jake Diekman to the West Coast. Shortstop Kevin Merrell, outfielder Dairon Blanco and pitcher Ismael Aquino became Royals in July.

Merrell, a 23-year-old speedster and former first-round draft pick, played both shortstop and got exposed to second base while at Double-A. He also worked a little in the outfield during the fall skills program.

Blanco, 26, an athletic outfielder Picollo described as a “sort of a wild horse,” also played in Double-A. Blanco has worked to refine some skills like bunting and stolen bases with hitting coach Abraham Nuñez and special assistant Rusty Kuntz. He’s currently playing winter ball in the Dominican.

Aquino, 21, has an incredibly live arm and touched 100 mph multiple times in the fall, but he still has a ways to go with command and secondary pitches. He’s walked 79 batters in 109 1/3 innings in his career.