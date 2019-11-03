Gordon grabs 7th Gold Glove award after another stellar defensive season with Royals

Left fielder Alex Gordon won his seventh Rawlings Gold Glove in 13 major-league seasons with the Kansas City Royals Sunday night. All seven of Gordon’s Gold Gloves have come since the 2011 season.

Major League Baseball announced the 2019 Gold Gloves in an awards show broadcast on ESPN. MLB players and managers voted on the honors, and they were not allowed to vote for members of their own team.

Gordon, 35, beat out finalists Robbie Grossman of the Oakland Athletics and Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox as finalists for the honor as the best defensive left fielder in the American League this season.

His seven Gold Gloves rank second in Royals franchise history behind only former second baseman Frank White (eight). Gordon has the most Gold Glove awards in franchise history for an outfielder.

This season, Gordon committed just one error — a throwing error on May 18 — in 276 chances during 1,260 innings, the fewest errors in as many chances by a left fielder in the majors since 2013, when he had one error in 341 chances.

Gordon logged the second-most putouts of any left fielder in the majors this year: 268, the most in the AL. His seven outfield assists tied for third-most among all big-league left fielders, and he also turned two double plays as an outfielder.

According to Fangraphs, Gordon’s Ultimate Zone Rating (3.2) ranked first among AL left fielders and second in the majors behind only St. Louis’ Marcell Ozuna (5.7).

Gordon, who originally broke into the majors as a third baseman, converted to the outfield in 2010. Since his move, only one other outfielder, Nick Markakis (2,918 chances, 14 errors), has more total chances and fewer errors than Gordon (2,788 chances and 18 errors).

Gordon also won Gold Gloves in 2011-14, 2017 and 2018. He also garnered Platinum Glove honors in 2014 as the best fielder in the AL. He won Wilson Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

This weekend, the Royals declined a $23 million mutual option on Gordon’s contract, which made him a free agent.

Gordon, who has not announced whether or not he intends to retire, signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the fifth-year mutual option and a $3.5 million buyout (due Jan. 15) before the 2016 season.

The Nebraska native and former second overall pick out of the University of Nebraska in 2005 has spent his entire professional career with the Royals.

