Two members of Royals’ 2018 draft class are All-Stars in Arizona Fall League

The Royals and their fans are hoping the 2018 draft will produce players who can make an impact at the big-league level, and there are hopeful signs that will be the case.

Pitchers Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar finished the 2019 season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and the duo combined to make 29 starts for the Naturals. They had 163 strikeouts in 165 innings pitched and a 3.49 ERA.

Jonathan Bowlan threw a no-hitter this summer for Class A-advanced Wilmington, which won the league championship.

And on Tuesday, a pair of Royals prospects from the 2018 draft class were selected for the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game: left-hander Daniel Lynch and outfielder Kyle Isbel.

Lynch has a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings pitched over three starts for the Surprise Saguaros. He is tied for third in the league with 17 strikeouts.

In 12 games with Surprise, Isbel has a .333 batting average and a .455 on-base percentage.

The Arizona Fall League All-Star Game will be played Saturday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The game, which begins at 7 p.m., will be broadcast on the MLB Network and can be streamed at MLB.com.